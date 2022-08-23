MINNEAPOLIS – Former Hawkeye hoopster Luka Garza has signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team made the announcement Tuesday, though details of his deal have not been released.

Garza played four seasons at the University of Iowa and was named the 2020-21 National Player of the Year by a unanimous vote. He averaged 24.1 points per game in his final year at Iowa and ended his college career as the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer with 2,306 points.

Garza was drafted 52nd in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. He spent last season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The signing could bring Garza back to central Iowa if he is tapped to play for the Iowa Wolves, the Timberwolves’ NBA G League team in Des Moines.