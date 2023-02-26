SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An extra day of postseason basketball starts with the four lowest seeds in men’s and women’s Summit League Basketball Championships.

For the next four days, four basketball games will fill the schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The fifth day, Tuesday, will feature the two championship games.

Here’s a look at Friday’s matchups.

12:30 p.m.: No. 8 St. Thomas vs. No. 9 Western Illinois

The Tommies (12-16, 7-11) will take on the ninth-seeded Leathernecks (10-19, 5-13) in the first game of the tournament. The winner will turn around and play again Saturday, facing top-seeded South Dakota State at 12:30 p.m.

3 p.m.: No. 7 Denver vs. No. 10 Kansas City

The Pioneers (12-17, 8-10) and Roos (7-22, 3-15) battle in the second game of the day with the winner advancing to face second-seeded North Dakota State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

6 p.m.: No. 8 Denver vs. No. 9 North Dakota

In the first men’s contest, the Pioneers (15-16, 6-12) and the Fighting Hawks (12-19, 6-12) will play to see who advances to face top-seeded Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

8:30 p.m.: No. 7 Kansas City vs. No. 10 Omaha

The Roos (11-20, 7-11) received the seventh-seed despite being tied with South Dakota. The Coytes went 2-0 against St. Thomas during the regular season, while both teams had identical records against the top four seeds.

The Mavericks (8-22, 4-14) will look to get past KC and advance to Saturday to face No. 2 seed South Dakota State.

