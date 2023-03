MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Lower Brule and Ethan boys basketball teams advance to the state tournament with wins in the SoDak 16 Tuesday.

Lower Brule, the top seed, raced past 72-50 No. 16 Irene-Wakonda.

Seventh-seeded Ethan defeated the 10 seed Gregory 52-37.

They both will now play in the state tournament on March 16.