ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Lower Brule and De Smet are headed to the class ‘B’ state championship in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Lower Brule began Friday’s semifinals by claiming a 57-49 win over White River. The Sioux fell behind early, but closed the gap and took the lead in the third.

They’d pull away in the fourth on their way to the win.

Brian LaRoche Jr. and Lane Gray each added 15 points in the win.

White River’s Joe Sayler scored a game high 28 points.

De Smet’s search for three straight state championships stayed alive on Friday in Aberdeen.

The Bulldogs flexed their defensive muscles as Aberdeen Christian only scored double figures in the first quarter.

The Knights could only muster 21 points in the final three quarters and five in the fourth.

Kadyn Fast and George Jensen led the way for De Smet in the win. They each posted 11 points. Two other Bulldog starters posted 9 points each, including Damon Wilkinson who also tallied 16 rebounds.

Lower Brule and De Smet will play on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. in the state championship.