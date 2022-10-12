SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana is allowing 18 points per game this season, which places them third in scoring defense in the Northern Sun Conference. Part of that success can be credited to Grayson Diepenbrock, who is one of the top pass rushers in the country.

Grayson Diepenbrock was raised in Parker, Texas, a state known for their football.

“It’s kind of injected into you at a young age. I started tackle football in second grade. My dad was my coach and so he was a big influence on my love for the game,” Augustana defensive end Grayson Diepenbrock said.

“He loves the game and he plays so hard. Grayson plays every snap like you want every kid to play, like it’s his last,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said.

After graduating from Plano East High School in 2016, Diepenbrock would commit to Augustana. He would redshirt in 2017.

A year later, Diepenbrock would appear in ten games and he began to show the impact he could make.

“He was a linebacker in high school and converted him to defensive end and he’s obviously in the record books now for us,” Olszewski said. “He’s been a tremendously productive player and that fails in comparison to the person he is. He’s just himself everyday.”

Year Sacks Career Total 2018 4.5 4.5 2019 4 8.5 2021 7 15.5 2022 8 23.5

Diepenbrock collected seven sacks in 2021, bringing his career total to 15.5 sacks, but that number would significantly increase this season.

“It’s a team effort. Secondary is doing a really good job covering people. The quarterback has to hold the ball longer,” Diepenbrock said. “Linebackers are coming up and making stops on second down. There’s a lot more pass rushing situations this year. I get a lot more opportunities to rush the passer. I’ve gotten a couple more this year because of that.”

Records are meant to be broken. 👑@GrayDiepenbrock is the all-time sacks leader at Augustana with 23.5 sacks in his career ⚔️#BeTheRock | #BuildingChampions pic.twitter.com/yyWLiADcO0 — Augustana Football (@AugieFB) October 8, 2022

After adding two sacks last week at Upper Iowa, Diepenbrock became the all-time sacks leader at 23.5 sacks. He’s also tied the single season record at eight.

“It’s a great testament to him as an individual and a great lesson for our younger players that, that’s how you play,” Olszewski said. “You play with passion. You play with everything you have and every snap matters. Some of those plays this year were strip fumbles that set up scores or we scored off of it. He can change a game, but it’s the leadership that he provides, by how he plays, that is making our younger players better.”

Diepenbrock recorded three sacks in a win over MSU Moorhead earlier this season, that is his game high for his career.

Augustana will return to action on Saturday when they host Wayne State at 1 p.m. You can watch that game on KELOXTRA, the CW of the Black Hills and KELOLAND.com.