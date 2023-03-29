SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team saw their NCAA Tournament run come to a close over a week ago, but 20 years ago, the Jackrabbits were still dancing.

On March 29, 2003, SDSU defeated Northern Kentucky in the Division II National Championship, 65-50. The Jackrabbits cruised to the win to claim the title, but their semifinal contest was much closer.

The Jacks edged Bentley 69-62 in overtime, thanks to a game tying three pointer at the end of regulation from Stacie Cizek. SDSU won that game and rolled with the momentum in the title game.

Melissa Pater led the way for SDSU as she scored 53 total points in their final two games.

That season saw State win 32 games, which is still a program record.