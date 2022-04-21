SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five girls and five boys have been named the All-Star Player of the Year and on Saturday, April 23, KELOLAND Media Group will name their sixth Player of the Year.

The award began in 2017. Myah Selland and Ethan Freidel were named the first-ever Players of the Year.

YearGirls WinnerBoys Winner
2017 Myah Selland – Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Ethan Freidel – Tea Area
2018Paiton Burckhard – Aberdeen CentralAJ Plitzuweit – Vermillion
2019Karly Gustafson – EthanNoah Freidel – Tea Area
2020Emma Ronsiek – O’GormanMatthew Mors – Yankton
2021Caelyn Valandra-Prue – White RiverMatthew Mors – Yankton
Class ‘AA’ boys saw their first winner in 2020, when Yankton’s Matthew Mors won the award. He’d repeat in 2021. Class ‘A’ leads the way in boys basketball as they’ve had three winners. Class ‘B’ has yet to secure a Player of the Year.

It’s quite the opposite story on the girls side as class ‘B’ leads the way. White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue won the award in 2021, making her the third class ‘B’ winner in the five year history. Class ‘AA’ comes in second with two winners, while class ‘A’ is still seeking their first-ever award winner.

Ten players are up for the award this year including five boys and five girls.

Girls NomineesBoys Nominees
Kennadi Buchholz – De SmetKalen Garry – De Smet
Hannah Ronsiek – O’GormanTash Lunday – Flandreau
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda – Washington Joe Sayler – White River
Rylee Rosenquist – Dakota ValleyTBA
Reese Ross – St. Thomas MoreTBA
KELOLAND Media Group has released a player a day for the last eight days, but the final two nominees are yet to be announced.

The final two boys players will be announced on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22.

2022 All-Star Special

The ten finalists and two winners will be announced in this year’s KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Player of the Year Special.

Each finalist will have their story air, followed by the announcement of the winners.

Then we’ll unveil the two KELOLAND Media Group Teams of the Year. One boys team and one girls team will receive the award.

The All-Star Special airs on Saturday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.