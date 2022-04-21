SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five girls and five boys have been named the All-Star Player of the Year and on Saturday, April 23, KELOLAND Media Group will name their sixth Player of the Year.

The award began in 2017. Myah Selland and Ethan Freidel were named the first-ever Players of the Year.

Year Girls Winner Boys Winner 2017 Myah Selland – Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Ethan Freidel – Tea Area 2018 Paiton Burckhard – Aberdeen Central AJ Plitzuweit – Vermillion 2019 Karly Gustafson – Ethan Noah Freidel – Tea Area 2020 Emma Ronsiek – O’Gorman Matthew Mors – Yankton 2021 Caelyn Valandra-Prue – White River Matthew Mors – Yankton Past Winners

Class ‘AA’ boys saw their first winner in 2020, when Yankton’s Matthew Mors won the award. He’d repeat in 2021. Class ‘A’ leads the way in boys basketball as they’ve had three winners. Class ‘B’ has yet to secure a Player of the Year.

It’s quite the opposite story on the girls side as class ‘B’ leads the way. White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue won the award in 2021, making her the third class ‘B’ winner in the five year history. Class ‘AA’ comes in second with two winners, while class ‘A’ is still seeking their first-ever award winner.

2022 Nominees

Ten players are up for the award this year including five boys and five girls.

Girls Nominees Boys Nominees Kennadi Buchholz – De Smet Kalen Garry – De Smet Hannah Ronsiek – O’Gorman Tash Lunday – Flandreau Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda – Washington Joe Sayler – White River Rylee Rosenquist – Dakota Valley TBA Reese Ross – St. Thomas More TBA 2022 Nominees

KELOLAND Media Group has released a player a day for the last eight days, but the final two nominees are yet to be announced.

The final two boys players will be announced on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22.

2022 All-Star Special

The ten finalists and two winners will be announced in this year’s KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Player of the Year Special.

Each finalist will have their story air, followed by the announcement of the winners.

Then we’ll unveil the two KELOLAND Media Group Teams of the Year. One boys team and one girls team will receive the award.

The All-Star Special airs on Saturday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.