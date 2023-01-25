Coach Bob Young at the USF National Championship Celebration in 1996

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Longtime University of Sioux Falls football coach, Bob Young has passed away at the age of 83.

USF made the announcement in a post on the USF Athletics Twitter Account.

Young coached 22 years at USF, from 1983-2004.

In that time, coach Young collected 172 wins and just 69 losses. He also led the Cougars to an NAIA National Championship in 1996.

NAIA National Championship Banner – 1996

Young won a total of 13 conference titles in his career, which led to him being the winningest coach in program history.

His legacy left at USF led to the University naming its new football field in his honor.

Coach Young works with players in his first season – 1983

Bob Young Field was opened in 2007 and was named after the coach on September 1, 2010.

Young was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2009.