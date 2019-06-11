Sports

Longtime Division I coach to take over D-II Northern State

Posted: Jun 11, 2019

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - Small-college stalwarts Northern State of South Dakota pulled off an NCAA Division I swap when it landed Saul Phillips to coach its men's basketball program.
    
The former North Dakota State and Ohio University coach was named Tuesday to replace Paul Sather, recently selected to lead Division I University of North Dakota.
    
Phillips has won 215 games at the Division I level. He led North Dakota State to two national tournament appearances and won a second-round game in 2014.
    
The Wisconsin native took over at Ohio in 2014. He was 81-77 with the Bobcats, including one 23-win season. He was let go this year after back-to-back losing campaigns.
    
The Wolves advanced to the Division II title game two years ago. They have led Division II in attendance for 11 straight seasons.
 

