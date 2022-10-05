SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime college women’s basketball coach will be retiring after this upcoming season.

Augustana University announced Dave Krauth, who will coach his 34th season for the Vikings, will retire after the 2022-23 season. Krauth is an Augustana Hall of Fame member and is the winningest coach in program history with a record of 670 wins, which is fifth-most among active NCAA Division II coaches.

“I’m announcing my retirement following this season, and I cannot say thank you enough to my family,” Krauth said in a news release. “My family has been so vital in my life as a coach, I love you. I want to sincerely thank all of the players and assistant coaches who have been the heart and soul of our program over the years.”

Krauth’s record is 670-296 and he has won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference coach of the year award twice (2018 and 2021). Before coaching at Augustana, Krauth coached at Tri-Valley High School and Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Coach Krauth is synonymous with women’s basketball at Augustana,” Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said in a news release. “While the numbers are staggering as far as wins, championships, and exceptional players, the impact he has had goes beyond that.”

Krauth’s Augustana teams have been to 14 NCAA tournaments and reached the semifinals in 2013.

“I thank our super fan base for the support at games and your financial support, a very important part of our program’s success. I’ve been blessed to work alongside so many wonderful, talented people and I wish you all the best.”

Augustana starts its women’s basketball season on Nov. 11 in Sioux Falls.