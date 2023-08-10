SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Bellator Mixed Martial Arts Promotion will make its way to Sioux Falls for the first time in two years with Logan Storley fighting in the Main Card.

Logan Storley carries a 14-2 record in the welterweight class and will battle 16-time Bellator veteran Brennan Ward of Connecticut. Taking this big fight to his home state for the third time hasn’t rattled his focus.

“When I first started coming back home for fight, it was maybe a little more pressure, things like that. But now if you look at fighting at the highest stage, how many guys get to fight in their home state in their hometown, things like that. So it’s a good opportunity. And I’m excited to go out there and put on a show for the fans on Friday,” American professional mixed martial artist Logan Storley said.

Ward enters the fight with a record of 17-6 and is no lightweight. The Bellator Season 9 Middleweight Tournament Champion has only seen the 3rd round twice in 21 pro fights, but 17 of his previous 18 fights have ended in 2 rounds or less.

“You have to know what you’re going up against and he’s an athletic, explosive guy. You know, he’s going to bring the fight every single time. But I know where I’m good at. I’m good at my scrambles. I’m good at pushing the pace. And I really, always find a way,” the mixed martial artist said.

Storley last headlined Bellator 291 in Ireland but lost by decision back in February. The Webster native is looking to redeem himself from his last fight.

“I didn’t want to sit on the shelf and not fight and wait and wait and wait. I wanted to get in there and fight and he’s one of the best guys in the world. So to go in there and put a dominant performance on and finish a guy like that. That’s a big statement,” Storley said.

The Prelims will start Friday at 6:25 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon and the Main Card begins at 10:00.