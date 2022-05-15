LONDON, ENGLAND (KELO) – This past Friday Roslyn, South Dakota native and BELLATOR MMA welterweight Logan Storley would claim the Interim BELLATOR Welterweight Championship in London against formerly No. 1-ranked Michael “Venom” Page.

The opening round was uneventful but Storley would do just enough in rounds two and three to finish the deal. The win for Storley means he follows in the footsteps of his hometown hero Brock Lesnar in becoming an MMA world champion. The pair both wrestled at Webster High School in South Dakota.