Lock rallies Broncos to last-second 31-30 win over Chargers

DENVER (AP) – Drew Lock rallied the Denver Broncos from a 24-3 second-half deficit to beat the hard-luck Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 Sunday.

Lock hit rookie KJ Hamler from a yard out with no time remaining to tie it and Brandon McManus nailed the extra point to give Denver the improbable win.

The Broncos managed just 60 yards in the first half and they fell behind 24-3 in the third quarter and still trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Chargers became the first team since the 2003 Falcons to blow three games when they led by 17 or more points.