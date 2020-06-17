Local baseball fans, like MLB Commissioner, unsure about 2020 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says owners are 100% committed to getting baseball back on the field. The Players Association says players want to play. But, as KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing explains, negotiations broke down over the weekend, leaving local fans unsure about the 2020 season.

A week ago, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was confident there would be a season. Today, with negotiations at a standstill, that confidence has wavered.

“It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

With billions of dollars at stake, a pair of local players shared their two cents on whether there will be a season.

“They should. I think they should. I think everybody would be happy if they did, but I don’t know. I really hope they can,” Sioux Falls Post 15 East first baseman Brady Christoffels said.

“Right now, I do not think there will be a season, unfortunately,” Brookings right fielder Rhett Zelinsky said.

Zelinsky even provided a solution to the problem that may not be popular among players.

“I think they just want all their money, but I think they should defer it and play a season. Get paid five, six, seven years down the road,” Zelinsky said.

“I think they should give a little money in, but I think the owners are being a little, they need to give a little bit too, everybody needs to give a little bit,” Christoffels said.

Brady is a Red Sox fan. Rhett is a Cubs fan. They may not see their favorite teams play this year, but each is happy to be back on the field.

“It’s not back to normal yet, but it definitely feels better than just sitting at home and not really knowing what’s going on,” Christoffels said.

“It just feels good to be on a diamond again. It’s been too long,” Zelinsky said.

After missing the high school baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sioux Falls East and Brookings each played their first games of the summer last Friday, and met Tuesday on the diamond.