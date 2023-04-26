SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s that time of year again as the NFL Draft makes its much anticipated return.

Several area athletes are hoping to hear their names called this weekend, with one South Dakotan expected to go early.

Many people will have their eyes on standout SDSU tight end and Timber Lake native, Tucker Kraft.

SDSU’s Tucker Kraft

NFL Draft analysts say Kraft is a third round projection, slating him for a Friday night pick. However, some experts have said he could move into the second round, if the right team wanted to take him.

SDSU defensive end, Caleb Sanders could also be in the mix this weekend, but most likely as an undrafted free agent.

That route may be the path most likely taken by the majority of local athletes this season. Here is a look at some other names we could here:

USD

Dalton Godfrey – Long Snapper

Alex Jensen – Offensive Lineman

Michael Scott – Linebacker

USD feels they may have a shot at having some players earning a trip to training camp.

The three players above are not projected to be drafted, but they could get phone calls on Saturday, with potential camp invites or undrafted free agent contracts.

That is the exact path that was taken by Jack Cochrane, a linebacker at USD last season. He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chiefs. He was later signed to the active roster and won a Super Bowl with Kansas City.

USF

Thuro Reisdorfer – Running back

USF isn’t expecting to hear any names called in the NFL Draft, but they’re certainly hoping for a chance with running back, Thuro Reisdorfer.

USF’s Thuro Reisdorfer

Reisdorfer is hoping to be offered a free agent deal or possible camp invite.

AUGUSTANA

Eli Weber – Safety

Similar to their cross town rival, the Vikings aren’t expecting to hear any Augustana names in the NFL Draft.

Augustana’s Eli Weber

Eli Weber had a solid senior season and a strong Pro Day at SDSU, but he’ll still be hoping some NFL team takes a chance on him, following the conclusion of the draft.

IOWA HAWKEYES

Lukas Van Ness – DL

Jack Campbell – LB

Sam LaPorta – TE

Riley Moss – CB

Kaevon Merriweather – S

Seth Benson (Washington High School) – LB

Kyler Schott – OG

Monte Pottebaum (Central Lyon High School, Iowa) – FB

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS