BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU held their NFL Pro Day workouts Friday as eight local players hit the turf showcasing their abilities in front of scouts from 20 NFL teams.

Friday’s event featured four players from SDSU including standout tight end, Tucker Kraft. There were four other athletes from around the state, including Northern State’s Felipe Alvear, South Dakota Mines’ Jeremiah Bridges, Augustana’s Eli Weber and USF’s Thuro Reisdorfer. For those four, Friday was a chance for them to feature their talents in a unique setting.

“I had a pretty good performance. I think I left it all out there you know, I dropped a few balls but that’s alright, it happens. I made the most of it left it all out there and I feel like I did pretty well. I just want to show them that I got the size, speed, agility and the power explosiveness to play at the next level,” USF running back Thuro Residorfer said.

“They say it’s the biggest job interview of your life, once you get the opportunity to show that I can learn a playbook really fast and get guys in the right position. That’ll be huge for me,” Augustana defensive back Eli Weber said.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27.