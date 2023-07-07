SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week returns for the Class ‘A’ softball state championship game Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

Seven teams are taking part in the three-day tournament. After pool play Friday, the double-elimination tournament commences Saturday.

Sanford Sports Academy Red and the South Dakota Renegades each went 2-0 in pool play.

SD Thunder, Watertown Impact and the Brookings Outlaws each split their two games. Yankton Fury Red and Impact dropped both contests.

