BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State University football team has made its way back to Brookings after winning the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday.

The Jacks defeated the North Dakota State Bison in the national title game, 45-21.

The welcome home celebration starts at 5 p.m. CT Tuesday in the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the SDSU campus.

The program will include speeches from head coach John Stiegelmeier, SDSU president Dr. Barry Dunn and director of athletics Justin Sell.

The Pride of the Dakotas Marching band will also be performing the school songs.

You can watch a livestream of the full celebration in this story starting just before 5 p.m. CT.