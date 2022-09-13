SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s hard to believe, but there are just six weeks remaining in the regular season for South Dakota’s three largest classes in high school football. 11B and 9-man has just five weeks of regular season football remaining.

Eight games have already livestreamed on KELOLAND.com through the first four weeks of the season.

There are still six games that are set to livestream on our website and here’s which games you can look for as the teams make their push towards the playoffs!

**All games are subject to change**

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 – LINCOLN VS. HARRISBURG

The next game to be featured as the KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week is a rematch of the 11AAA semifinals last season.

Harrisburg will play host to Lincoln, the same team they beat 17-10 to advance to the state championship in 2021.

Both teams are 2-1.

Lincoln is coming off their first loss of the season, while Harrisburg has claimed back-to-back victories.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 – LINCOLN VS. O’GORMAN

The tenth game to livestream on KELOLAND.com will feature a top five showdown in 11AAA.

Currently, the Knights are number two and Lincoln number three. Assuming the two teams win this Friday, it’ll be a high-powered matchup in two weeks.

Both teams started the year 2-0, but suffered losses in their third games.

The two will meet at McEneaney Field on the campus of O’Gorman.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, September 23.

FIRDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 – O’GORMAN VS. JEFFERSON

The next contest to feature as the Livestream Game of the Week will see two of the top offenses in 11AAA take to Howard Wood Field!

Jefferson will host O’Gorman in a high-powered matchup. It’ll be Taylen Ashley vs. Bennett Dannenbring at the quarterback position.

After three games, Jefferson is averaging 40.7 points per contest, while O’Gorman is scoring 53.7 points per game.

Perhaps more important than the offense, will be the defense.

Whichever defense steps up to slow down the opposing offense, will be the biggest factor, especially when you get two loaded offenses.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30. It will be the only game streaming that evening.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 – BRANDON VALLEY VS. LINCOLN

When October rolls around, there will be just three weeks left in the 11AAA regular season.

The third to final regular season contest will feature a pair of annual talents with Brandon Valley meeting Lincoln.

Both teams have found success this season throwing the football, so the biggest challenge will come on defense, to see which secondary can slow down the aerial attack.

Kick-off for that game is set for 5 p.m. at Howard Wood Field.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 – WASHINGTON VS. LINCOLN

The playoff picture will be taking shape when we roll into week nine! It is the second to last week of regular season football.

Lincoln will play host to its east side rival, Washington.

The contest usually features some sort of crazy outcome. It was less than two years ago that Lincoln knocked off the Warriors via a walk-off touchdown.

This year’s game may not feature a game-winning touchdown, but it’ll still feature one of the top rivalries in the state.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, October 14.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 – HARRISBURG VS. O’GORMAN

The final regular season contest to livestream as the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will pit Harrisburg against O’Gorman.

The Tigers graduated some experience last season, but they return a lot of players to the program. Harrisburg has improved with each and every contest so far this season and they’re hoping to continue that trend throughout the year.

That could make the Tigers a dangerous team to play when they prepare for O’Gorman in October.

We’ll see how the two teams stack up, as they have more than six weeks until they cross paths. A lot of things can change by that time.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on October 20.

HOW TO WATCH

All games will livestream on the Game of the Week Page. You can find the link to that page below:

The stream will become active 20-30 minutes before kick-off, with a three-minute pregame show.

Play-by-play for all of the games will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.