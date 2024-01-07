SCOREBOARD

FRISCO, TX (KELO) — It’s finally game day in Frisco, Texas. #1 SDSU and #2 Montana will meet with the National Championship up for grabs.

1:32 p.m.

After failing to get inside the endzone the Grizzlies turn it over to the Jacks, and just a few plays in Mark Gronowski has time in the pocket and he gets intercepted by Corbin Walker. And with a penalty of illegal blocking in the back, with the change of possession Montana gets held back ten yards placing them at SDSU’s 48 yard line.



1:28 p.m.

Ending the first quarter with Montana making their way down field by way of Clifton McDowell taking the ball 6 yards near the endzone placing the Grizzlies at 4th and one.

1:18 p.m.

The Grizzlies special teams places Montana offense near the 50 yard line.

1:14 p.m.

Isaiah Davis finishing the seven minute drive with a six yards into the endzone. And the Jacks are on the board 7-0 after their first drive of the game.

1:07p.m.

Jaxon Janke with the big play, juking his way down field and even attempting to fly for a 27 yard play.

1:03 p.m.

Montana won the coin toss and deferred, SDSU gets the ball moving towards the checkerboard.

12:47 p.m.

Warm-ups have been completed. The band has now taken to the field.

This story will update throughout the game with information, photos and more from Toyota Stadium.

