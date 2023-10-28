VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — This story will update throughout today’s contest with in-game updates and moments from Vermillion.

1:58 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 7 2Q: SDSU finding ways to get down field. In just 14 plays SDSU takes the lead.

The Jackrabbits making their way down field from their 15 picking up on their first down conversions. USD would practically give SDSU the TD as a targeting penalty places the Jackrabbits near the goal line. Jadon Janke with the carry into the endzone. Jacks take the first lead of the game.

1:40 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 end of the first: SDSU forces USD to punt.

SDSU can rely on their on the defense as they force USD to two punts in the first quarter. But they will need to pick it up on offense recording only one reception to the Coyotes’ 6.

1:32 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 1Q: SDSU giving it up!

SDSU goes for the deep pass 1st and 17 from their 36 and it’s intercepted by Shahid Barros. USD now has the ball at their own 28.

1:25 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 1Q: That was fast and short for SDSU.

The USD defense hold the Jackrabbit offense to three plays forcing an SDSU punt. USD gets the ball at their own 44 yard line.

1:19 p.m. – USD 3, SDSU 0 1Q: The USD Coyotes are on the board after their first drive.

A field goal attempt from the 50 by Will Leyland was good.

You can preview today’s game with our preview show above: