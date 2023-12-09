1:49 p.m.

Aidan Bouman looks deep for Javion Phelps for a 38-yard completion. USD is into NSDU territory.

1:43 p.m.

Cam Miller evades the pressure on third and goal and gets into the endzone. NDSU leads USD 7-0 with 8:30 left in the first.

1:41 p.m.

Cam Miller passes for 37 and 31 yards to get NDSU into the redzone.

1:36 p.m.

Coyotes get a sack on the first play of the game. Loss of 14 for the Bison.

1:32 p.m.

NDSU has won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff.

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team is playing in its first ever FCS Quarterfinal game as they meet Missouri Valley Football Conference foe, NDSU.

This story will update through the game with information from the contest in the DakotaDome.

Stories related to today’s game:

FCS Playoff Show – Quarterfinal Preview

Preview: #3 USD looks to knock off annual FCS Power

USD running backs create spark for offense

USD’s complete victory sends them to FCS Quarterfinals