VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team is set to host their second ever FCS Playoff Game. This story will update throughout today’s game.

1:44 – USD 10, Sac St. 0 2Q USD getting the tuddy thanks to Sac St.

And they say defense wins games… after gaining great filed position, USD holds down the lead at the beginning of the second quarter. Aidan Bouman with the connection Javion Phelps in the endzone on third down.

1:38 – USD 3, Sac St. 0 1Q USD snatches their ball regaining possession

Just two plays into the Hornet’s drive, barely moving the ball and it’s Josiah Ganues with the interception.

1:30 – USD 3, Sac St. 0 1Q USD rely on ol’reliable Will Leyland

USD nailing 4 first down conversions, rushing their way to the Hornets 20 yard line, and Will Leyland the Yotes perfect kicker seals the field goal. Coyotes up 3-0.

1:12 – USD 0, Sac St. 0 1Q Sac St. able get a move on!

The Hornets manage to convert on third down and move down field 39 yards into USD territory. Their first penalty of the game sends them back on fourth down as they punt.

1:09 – USD 0, Sac St. 0 1Q Sac St. not letting USD get by easy either.

The Hornets retaliate with the same energy keeping USD to plays moving only 3 yards.

1:07 – USD 0, Sac St. 0 1Q USD holding Sac St. to a short drive to start the first quarter.

USD forcing a punt following three plays by the Hornets being able to gain only 1 yard.

