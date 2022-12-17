Scoreboard

The scoreboard will update throughout the game

3:36 p.m. – SDSU with a long drive and they answer with a touchdown. Mark Gronowski in on the one yard touchdown run. Isaiah Davis with 64 yards rushing already today.

Montana State quarterback, Sean Chambers is in the locker room with an injury.

3:21 p.m. – Montana State answers with a touchdown drive of their own.

Quarterback Sean Chambers takes it in on the QB run from the one yard line. However, the snap is messed up and SDSU still holds a 7-6 lead.

3:13 p.m. – SDSU opens the game with an impressive drive that puts the Jackrabbits into the endzone via a 36 yard touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski to Tucker Kraft.

SDSU leads 7-0.

3:08 p.m. – We had a delay, but now we’re underway in Brookings!

Montana State has an offensive coach or coaches stuck in an elevator.



We're delayed while we wait for them to get out! — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 17, 2022

2:57 p.m. – It’s cold as we get close to kick-off in Brookings!

The current temperature is 9 degrees.



This is now the coldest game in SDSU home game history.



The previous record came in 1997 when it was 15 degrees — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 17, 2022

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Kick-off for the FCS Semifinals is set for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. #1 SDSU will meet #4 Montana State, with the winner advancing to the National Championship.

Saturday’s game time temperature is 8 degrees. This story will update throughout the contest with information and updates from the contest.