SCOREBOARD
1:36 p.m.
Zac Wilson comes in with a big sack for a loss of 10 to force Mercer into a 3rd and 18 from its own 15 yard line.
1:33 p.m.
On the first play of the second quarter, Isaiah Davis runs it in from 4 yards out to cap off a 13-play drive as the Jackrabbits take a 10-0 lead.
1:29 p.m.
End of the first quarter: SDSU leads 3-0. The Jackrabbits begin the second with 1st and goal at the 4.
1:17 p.m.
Mercer punts on its opening drive. The Jacks begin their second drive at their own 26 yard line.
1:10 p.m.
SDSU caps off its 10-play opening drive with a 26-yard field goal by Hunter Dustman. Jacks lead 3-0.
1:04 p.m.
Mercer wins the toss and elects to defer. SDSU takes the opening kickoff.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-seeded SDSU begins its quest for a second straight national title with a showdown with Mercer the second round of the FCS playoffs in Brookings. This story will update with information and stats from the game, which begins at 1 p.m.
