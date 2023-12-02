SCOREBOARD

1:36 p.m.

Zac Wilson comes in with a big sack for a loss of 10 to force Mercer into a 3rd and 18 from its own 15 yard line.

1:33 p.m.

On the first play of the second quarter, Isaiah Davis runs it in from 4 yards out to cap off a 13-play drive as the Jackrabbits take a 10-0 lead.

1:29 p.m.

End of the first quarter: SDSU leads 3-0. The Jackrabbits begin the second with 1st and goal at the 4.

1:17 p.m.

Mercer punts on its opening drive. The Jacks begin their second drive at their own 26 yard line.

1:10 p.m.

SDSU caps off its 10-play opening drive with a 26-yard field goal by Hunter Dustman. Jacks lead 3-0.

1:04 p.m.

Mercer wins the toss and elects to defer. SDSU takes the opening kickoff.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-seeded SDSU begins its quest for a second straight national title with a showdown with Mercer the second round of the FCS playoffs in Brookings. This story will update with information and stats from the game, which begins at 1 p.m.

