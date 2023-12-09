SCOREBOARD

11:26 AM

Just like last drive, Villanova gets a first down, but then goes nowhere. Adam Bock forces a hurry on the QB and the pass falls incomplete.

SDSU takes over at their own 43.

11:18 AM

SDSU takes advantage of the great field position, but they only go six yards. That leads to a 42 yard field goal by Hunter Dustman.

Jackrabbits score first, it’s 3-0.

11:13 AM

Villanova got a first down on two plays and looked pretty good, but then a three and out after that.

The punt went off the backside of a blocker for Nova, SDSU starts at the 31. Not the lineman’s fault either, that’s on the punter. No height on the kick.

11:10 AM

The wind will be a factor today. As you see it on TV, it's blowing left to right at 31 miles per hour.



Wildcats going against it right away. May be a factor in how you throw it today. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 9, 2023

11:06 AM

SDSU wins the toss and defers to the second half. Villanova will receive as we begin today’s game from Brookings!

11:00 AM

SDSU and Villanova have run onto the field. Kick-off in six minutes from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — #1 SDSU is looking for another semifinal appearance as they welcome #8 Villanova to town.

This story will update through the game with information from Brookings.

