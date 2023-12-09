SCOREBOARD
11:26 AM
Just like last drive, Villanova gets a first down, but then goes nowhere. Adam Bock forces a hurry on the QB and the pass falls incomplete.
SDSU takes over at their own 43.
11:18 AM
SDSU takes advantage of the great field position, but they only go six yards. That leads to a 42 yard field goal by Hunter Dustman.
Jackrabbits score first, it’s 3-0.
11:13 AM
Villanova got a first down on two plays and looked pretty good, but then a three and out after that.
The punt went off the backside of a blocker for Nova, SDSU starts at the 31. Not the lineman’s fault either, that’s on the punter. No height on the kick.
11:10 AM
11:06 AM
SDSU wins the toss and defers to the second half. Villanova will receive as we begin today’s game from Brookings!
11:00 AM
SDSU and Villanova have run onto the field. Kick-off in six minutes from Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — #1 SDSU is looking for another semifinal appearance as they welcome #8 Villanova to town.
This story will update through the game with information from Brookings.
