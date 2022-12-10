The scoreboard will update throughout the contest

12:17 p.m. – Holy Cross looking to score for the lead, but Sluka’s throws high for his man and it’s intercepted by Jason Freeman for a pick six.

SDSU with a huge defensive play.

12:14 p.m. – Tough series there for SDSU who goes three and out. They’ll punt for the first time today, leaving 1:51 for Holy Cross.

12:09 p.m. – Holy Cross looking for a third down conversion and it’s broken up by DyShawn Gales with a great defensive play.

Crusaders will punt for just the second time today.

12:00 p.m. – SDSU with a nice drive of 8 plays and 67 yards. Isaiah Davis in for the touchdown. He has scored a TD in eight straight games. Two point conversion good and we’re tied.

11:47 a.m. – Holy Cross with a little trickery as running back, Tyler Purdy, uses the jump pass to connect with Sean Morris for a 27 yard touchdown.

Crusaders up 14-6. SDSU has to find a way to finish drives. They’ve had three possessions and settled for field goal attempts on each one.

11:45 a.m. – SDSU forces fourth and three, but Sluka is able to pick up the first down. He’s a 1,000 yard rusher this season for a reason. He’s quite dynamic with his legs.

11:38 a.m. – SDSU can’t capitalize on the long pass play setting up first and goal. They settle for a field goal.

After one quarter in Brookings, Holy Cross leads 7-6.

11:34 a.m. – SDSU defense forces a three and out. Next play, it’s a dime from Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for a 44 yard gain. SDSU has first and goal.

11:27 a.m. – SDSU attempts a shot into the endzone, but it falls incomplete. Hunter Dustman converts a 29 yard field goal.

That’s two drives and just two field goal attempts for the Jacks. Big drive coming up as Holy Cross seeks to build on an early four point lead.

11:24 a.m. – Gronowski was sacked forcing third and ten, but then he runs for a first down, thanks to a key block by Tucker Kraft.

11:22 a.m. – Holy Cross attempts the onside kick and the ball goes out of bounds. SDSU will start at the Crusader 23.

Interesting call after grabbing the early momentum in Brookings.

11:18 a.m. – Holy Cross spreads out the SDSU defense and the Matthew Sluka goes right up for the middle for the 56 yard touchdown run.

Holy Cross leads 7-0.

11:17 a.m. – Holy Cross facing their first third down of the game.

SDSU safety Chase Norblade fell down and it leads to an open receiver. First down Crusaders.

11:12 a.m. – Tucker Kraft drops a pass on third and five, forcing the field goal unit to come on.

Hunter Dustman’s 42 yard field goal is wide left. Game stays scoreless after a more than six minute drive. — MEDIA TIMEOUT

11:08 a.m. – SDSU faces fourth and one from the Holy Cross 42. Mark Gronowski with a QB sneak and he gets it by not much. It is a first down.

11:05 p.m. – SDSU faces their first third down. They feed Isaiah Davis who breaks a tackle and goes 15 yards for a first down.

Holy Cross sends the kick into the air and the FCS Quarterfinals are underway in Brookings.

Jadon Janke returns it to the 20 and fumbles. SDSU recovers and starts at the 15 yard line.

Coin Toss

Holy Cross calls tail and they win. Crusaders defer and SDSU will get the ball first.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is back in the quarterfinals as they are set to host Holy Cross. The winner will advance to the semifinals to play Montana State who advanced with a blowout win over William & Mary on Friday.

Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. and you can follow the action in this story as it will update throughout the game.