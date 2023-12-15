SCOREBOARD

6:08 p.m.

SDSU receives the opening kick-off and will start at their own 26.

First drive has seen a mix of run and pass. Isaiah Davis already has 19 yards rushing. Jacks are into Albany territory.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The FCS Semifinals are back in Brookings, for the third time in the last four seasons. #1 SDSU is set to face #5 Albany at 6 p.m.

This story will update with information from Brookings throughout the game.

Stories: