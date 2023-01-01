DETROIT (AP) – Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 to remain in the playoff chase.

The Lions have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay.

The Justin Fields-led Bears took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth straight game.

Jamaal Williams had a career-high 144 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries and D’Andre Swift added 117 yards from scrimmage and two scores.