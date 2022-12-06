ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) — Central Lyon outlasted MOC-Floyd Valley 77-72 in overtime Tuesday night as the Lions improved to 3-0 on the season.

It was a tightly contested matchup throughout. The Dutchmen grabbed an 18-16 lead after the first quarter. They’d build that advantage to five points heading into halftime, leading 36-31.

Central Lyon would rally back though to force overtime, and then outscored MOC-Floyd Valley 12-7 in the extra period for the 77-72 victory.

Zach Lutmer paced the Lions with 30 points, while the Dutchmen were led by Luke Korver, who matched Lutmer with 30 points of his own.