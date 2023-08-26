Sioux Falls, S.D. (Canaries) – Tonight’s game was advertised as a pitchers duel, as former major leaguers Akeem Bostick and David Holmberg faced off for the second game of a three game set between Sioux Falls and Lincoln.

Lincoln got the scoring started as first baseman Connor Panas ripped a three-run home run to make it 3-0 Salt Dogs in the third inning. Right fielder Hunter Clanin answered back with a solo home run of his own to lead off the bottom half of the third inning to make it 3-1.

Everything unravelled in the sixth inning for the Canaries, as right fielder Zane Zurbrugg knocked Bostick out of the game with a three-run homer of his own to make it 8-1 Lincoln. Mike Hart hit his own three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-4, but that’s where the scoring ended.

Both bullpens held the opposition scoreless. Left-hander Angel Lebron pitched 3.1 scoreless innings allowing just two hits and two walks in mop-up duty. Relievers Devin Conn and David Zoz held Sioux Falls to just one hit to help snap Lincoln’s six-game losing streak.

Lincoln improves to 43-49 as they try and fight for a playoff spot while Sioux Falls drops to 47-46.

The Canaries and Salt Dogs will face off for the final time in the regular season on Sunday as left-hander Neil Lang will take the mound for Sioux Falls against left-hander Abdallah Aries.