Lincoln’s relay team clinches State Championship

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln boys track & field team won its 5th straight team state championship this weekend.

Lincoln and rival Roosevelt entered the final race, the 4 x 400 relay, neck and neck in the team standings. Whichever relay team crossed the finish line first would determine who was taking home the state championship.

The Patriots relay team of Phillip Baker, Andrew Martens, Chase Johnson and anchor leg Gavin Fischer would cross the line 2 spots ahead of the Rough Riders team for the relay championship and more importantly, the overall team championship.

“I knew it came down to us or Roosevelt. Whoever won the 4 by 4 they won it all. So I knew I had to do it for my team. Do it for all the boys to get that title. Coming across I hear the eruption of roars, everyone’s cheering. No greater feeling. It wasn’t until the end until I really accepted the fact that we won. Because up until you cross the finish line anything can happen. So knowing that I came across I turned around and Roosevelt was still behind me. Best feeling in the world,” Fischer said.

The Patriots edged Roosevelt out by 4.5 points for the team title.