Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets claims City Individual Championship, O’Gorman wins team title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Boys High School City Championship concluded on Tuesday with the final round being played at Prairie Green Golf Course.

Lincoln teammates Luke Honner and Bennett Geraets would tie for medalist honors on the day, while Geraets edged out Honner by two-strokes for the overall individual championship.

O’Gorman would hold off Lincoln by two-strokes to take home the team title.

Final Team Standings

Pos. Team Total To Par Gross R1 R2 R3 Total 1 OGorman HS 50 302 292 312 906 2 Lincoln HS 52 304 296 308 908 3 Roosevelt HS 126 337 319 326 982 4 Jefferson HS 212 370 342 356 1068 5 Washington HS 255 370 351 390 1111

Final Individual Standings