SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg earned a 6-2 win in the first game, but a 9-6, seven inning win for Lincoln in the second game would earn the Patriots the 2021 State Championship.

The Tigers earned a 6-2 win in the first game of the state championship. However, they would need to earn a second win in the if-necessary game to claim the state title.

The Patriots would get the job done in the final game of the state tournament as they picked up a 9-6 win.