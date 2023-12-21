SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln gymnastics team defeated the other three Sioux Falls public high school teams at the Sioux Falls Quad Thursday evening.

The Patriots tallied a score of 127.600 and finished 1.250 points ahead of Roosevelt. Jefferson came in third at 101.050, and Washington came in fourth.

Lincoln’s Dori Clandenon claimed first individually with a score of 33.300. Lilly Fenicle from Roosevelt came .400 behind for second. Jefferson’s Eliza Dahl was .250 points behind in third. Lincoln’s Sophie Degroot and Anna Matrisciano from Roosevelt rounded out the top five.