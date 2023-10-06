SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln girls tennis team is the newest state champion, as they claimed the class ‘AA’ championship.

The Patriots outlasted Rapid City Stevens in the race for the crown. It’s Lincoln’s first girls tennis championship since 2020. It snapped a two year title streak for Stevens.

