SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln Patriots sat atop the charts since round one of the meet. Lincoln finished first at plus-177. O’Gorman came in second, 31 strokes back, followed by Washington, Roosevelt and Jefferson.

Washington’s Megan Christoffels finished 22-over par after shooting a 74 in the final round. O’Gorman’s Erin Hurd took second place 31-over and finished with a 73. Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga came in third going 34-over par ending with a 83.