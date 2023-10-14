BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln boys soccer team came from behind in the to win the Class ‘AA’ state championship 3-2 in a shootout over O’Gorman Saturday night at Brandon Valley High School.

The Knights struck first just moments into the contest with Santiago Patino’s goal. The Patriots evened the score with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation on Ryder Syverson’s header. The game went to overtime knotted at 1. Both teams scored in the overtime periods to force the shootout.

Lincoln completed the season 14-0-2. O’Gorman wrapped up the campaign 13-2-2.