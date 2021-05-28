Lincoln Track program continues dominance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– The track program at Lincoln High School has become one of the best in the state.

“We try and get every athlete in the school out. We try and emphasize the fact that we’re going to try and get better each and every single day and we’re just going to let things take care of themselves. If we do that, we know that good things will happen,” Jarvoski said.

In the past 5 years the boys team hasn’t lost a single meet.

“It can put a lot of pressure on the boys but I also think that we recognize that that’s a crazy thing to happen, you know what I mean. It’s good motivation for us to do better, it pushes us to be better,” Fischer said.

And the girls have been pretty good as well, even breaking a state record in the 4 by 100 earlier this season.

“I ran the second leg and after I was done I watched Ellen run the last leg and saw her finish, I was like fingers crossed. I was so anxious for like a minute before they released the time and then when they did, I found Doyle and gave him a big hug and I cried a little bit because I was so happy,” Jarstad said.

The team of Lauren and Ellen Merkley, Linnea Nesheim and Elizabeth Jarstad posted a time of 47.94.

“They’re a great group of girls that work well together and they’ve kind of just geled and we’ve been fortunate to have the talent in that group and its something about halfway through the season we started talking about and we reached our goal and hopefully we’ll finish that off with a state title,” Jarstad said.

Freshman sensation Ellen Merkley will also try for a few individual state titles after breaking school records in both the 100 and 200 meters.

“I was surprised. I didn’t know. Actually one of my friends came up to me and said ‘Ellen isn’t that the PR and school record?’ and I had no clue,” Merkley said.

As Merkley’s Lincoln high journey begins, for others, it comes to a close.

“The last four years all come up to this moment, this is the end of our journey. This is the peak, this is the Apex. It’s a weird feeling. I’m nervous but also excited.” Fischer said.

“Running at Lincoln has probably been my favorite or one of my favorite experiences I’ve had in high School. Just the chemistry that we have on this team is just kind of electric.” Jarstad said.

But as the seniors move on, their spirit will remain with the younger patriots.

“A lot of them are very funny. So, the humor and just spending time with them. We’re all like a big family. So, it’s always really fun with them and they will be missed,” Merkley said.