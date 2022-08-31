SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Friday, with a double header at Howard Wood Field.

The first contest of the afternoon will see Sioux Falls Lincoln play host to Rapid City Central at 4 p.m.

Rapid City Central suffered a season opening loss to Sturgis Brown last Saturday. The Cobblers fell 38-0.

Now, they’ll have their hands full as they take on Lincoln, who is fresh off a win against Roosevelt.

The Cobblers got in an early hole to Sturgis, but found more success in the second half. While the offense didn’t score, Central was outscored just 6-0 in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw neither Sturgis or Rapid City score.

The Cobbler defense made a good halftime adjustment, but they’ll need to find a way to get on the scoreboard and that won’t be easy on Friday.

The Patriots held Roosevelt to just 13 points, when the two squads met last Friday. Lincoln earned the 29-13 win.

For the Pats, they scored the final ten points on their way to the win, but two costly turnovers kept them from scoring even more points.

While the Lincoln offense made a couple mistakes, the defense was near flawless. The Patriots brought plenty of pressure and found ways to hold the Roosevelt rushing attack to nearly no yards.

FRIDAY’S CONTEST

Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. on Friday from Howard Wood Field. You can livestream the action on KELOLAND.com.

This is the first game of the afternoon, as Jefferson and Washington are set to meet in the nightcap at 7 p.m.