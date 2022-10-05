SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns this Friday with a top five showdown in 11AAA football.

#4 Brandon Valley will travel to Howard Wood Field to play #5 Lincoln, in a key matchup.

This contest will have plenty of playoff implications as there is just three games left for each team.

Currently, Brandon Valley sits a half game ahead of Lincoln as the Lynx are 3-2 in 11AAA play. The Patriots are 3-3.

That means whoever wins on Friday, will have the upper hand in the standings.

You may think one spot won’t matter, but currently, the Lynx and Patriots are the two top teams fighting for the fourth seed in the playoffs, which means a home game.

The two teams are quite evenly matched up when it comes to statistics.

Brandon Valley is the fourth best offense and fourth best defense when it comes to scoring in 11AAA.

Lincoln sits third in offense and fifth in defense.

With two evenly matched teams and playoffs implications on the line, there will be plenty to watch for come Friday.

COVERAGE

Friday’s contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com with coverage beginning at 4:55 p.m.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will provide the play-by-play.