SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln boys tennis team improved to 8-0 on the season, following a dominant 8-1 win over O’Gorman.

Singles Results

MatchupSet 1Set 2Set 3Result
Rocky McKenzie (Lincoln) over Alex Mohama (O’Gorman)  6-06-1 2-0
Drew Gohl (Lincoln) over Cooper Johnson (O’Gorman)6-06-4 2-0
River McKenzie (Lincoln) over Will Koziara (O’Gorman)6-32-610-5 2-1
 Liam Sarmiento (O’Gorman) over Arthur Tao (Lincoln)3-66-310-7 2-1
Christopher Tao (Lincoln) over Johnny Mcdowell (O’Gorman)7-56-4 2-0
Jacob Husser (Lincoln) over Samuel Hayden (O’Gorman)6-17-6 2-0

 Doubles Results

MatchupSet 1Set 2Set 3Result
Rocky McKenzie/Drew Gohl over Alex Mohama/Cooper Johnson6-26-1 2-0
Will Koziara/Johnny Mcdowell over River McKenzie/Arthur Tao7-6 6-4 2-0
Liam Sarmiento/Samuel Hayden over Christopher Tao/Jacob Husser6-76-23-10 2-1