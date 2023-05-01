SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln boys tennis team improved to 8-0 on the season, following a dominant 8-1 win over O’Gorman.
Singles Results
|Matchup
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Result
|Rocky McKenzie (Lincoln) over Alex Mohama (O’Gorman)
|6-0
|6-1
|2-0
|Drew Gohl (Lincoln) over Cooper Johnson (O’Gorman)
|6-0
|6-4
|2-0
|River McKenzie (Lincoln) over Will Koziara (O’Gorman)
|6-3
|2-6
|10-5
|2-1
|Liam Sarmiento (O’Gorman) over Arthur Tao (Lincoln)
|3-6
|6-3
|10-7
|2-1
|Christopher Tao (Lincoln) over Johnny Mcdowell (O’Gorman)
|7-5
|6-4
|2-0
|Jacob Husser (Lincoln) over Samuel Hayden (O’Gorman)
|6-1
|7-6
|2-0
Doubles Results
|Matchup
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Result
|Rocky McKenzie/Drew Gohl over Alex Mohama/Cooper Johnson
|6-2
|6-1
|2-0
|Will Koziara/Johnny Mcdowell over River McKenzie/Arthur Tao
|7-6
|6-4
|2-0
|Liam Sarmiento/Samuel Hayden over Christopher Tao/Jacob Husser
|6-7
|6-2
|3-10
|2-1