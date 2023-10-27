SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln and Tea Are football teams secured wins in the quarterfinals Friday night.

The top-seeded Patriots 56-21 in the Class ’11AAA’ quarterfinals. The Pats scored the first 27 points of the contest. They advance to take on Brandon Valley in the semifinals next Friday.

The third-seeded Titans dominated Sturgis Brown 39-13 in the Class ’11AA’ quarterfinals. The two teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, and the Scoopers led 7-6. From there it was all Tea. The Titans move on to face Yankton in the semifinals next Friday.