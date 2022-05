SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rivals Lincoln and O’Gorman crossed paths Monday in high school boys tennis.

The Patriots controlled the match, winning 8 out of a possible 9 matches, defeating the Knights 8-1.

In flight 1 singles, Lincoln’s Gage Gohl picked up the 6-2, 7-5 win over O’Gorman’s Alex Lupu.

Lincoln travels to Yankton on Tuesday to take on the Bucks, while O’Gorman will face new crosstown rival Jefferson on Tuesday as well.