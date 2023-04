SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln softball team won their first ever game in shootout fashion, thanks to a 12-10 win over Jefferson.

The two teams opened their season at the new Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana.

Lincoln raced out to the early 7-1 lead, thanks to a five run third inning.

But back came the Cavaliers. They’d get the gap down to a pair, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Patriots earned the 12-10 win.