SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Presidents Bowl took place at Howard Wood Field Saturday.

The first game of the day pitted No. 1 Lincoln against No. 2 Jefferson. The Patriots cruised to a 48-0 shutout win over the Cavaliers.

In the second game, No. 5 Washington met Roosevelt. It was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Rough Riders prevail 35-26.

