Lincoln rolls past Brandon Valley in straight sets

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle of top-five teams in Class AA Tuesday night in Brandon as the 5th ranked Lynx hosted No. 3 Lincoln.

Both teams were trying to find their rhythm in their first with the Patriots pulling away for the 25-19 victory. Lincoln would outlast Brandon Valley 25-22 in the second to take a 2-0 lead. The Patriots completed the sweep with a 25-20 victory in set three.

Baily Plourde paced the Patriots with a match-high 14 kills, while Linnea Nesheim added 9. Plourde and Joy Bilal each tallied two blocks while Samantha Zeeck dished out 37 assists.

For Brandon Valley, Taylor Stemen and Kazi Ellingson tied for a team high with 8 kills. Those two also collected 2 blocks each. Liz Kopp tallied 24 assists in the loss.