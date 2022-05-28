SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lincoln overcame an early three run deficit to pick up the 7-6 win over east side rival, Sioux Falls Washington.

The Patriots will now meet Mitchell in the 2022 State Championship on Saturday evening. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will be at the contest and you can follow the action on his Twitter account, @KELOSweeter.

Washington struck first in Saturday’s semifinal as Myles Rees singled in a run in the first inning.

However, the Patriots came right back with a two RBI triple from Ryan Husman. That Lincoln a 2-1.

Then came a four run second inning for the Warriors as they raced out to a 5-2 lead after just two innings.

Both teams would exchange runs, but finally in the fifth, the Patriots were able to scratch across two runs to even the contest at six runs a piece.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Lincoln would capture the lead back on an RBI single. That hit would prove to be the difference.

Lincoln would claim the 7-6 win over Washington.