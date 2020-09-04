Lincoln prepares for Saturday’s showdown with top-ranked Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln football program enjoyed a bounce-back season last fall, finishing the regular season 8-1, before losing to rival Washington in the quarterfinals.

The Patriots opened the new season with a 48-28 win against Watertown on Saturday. Quarterback Tommy Thompson had a hand in all five offensive touchdowns, passing for two and rushing for three, while Isaiah Robinson compiled 127 yards on the ground.

Head coach Jared Fredenburg says the Pats played well, but doesn’t want them to get complacent.

“The thing that I worry about is they get to thinking that it’s going to be that way all the time, and just lose focus. Then, all of the sudden, you’ve got a 2nd-&-15 or 3rd-&-long and you’ve got to punt, so we’ve got to maintain the focus and maintain the intensity,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

Intensity shouldn’t be an issue, as Lincoln prepares to play top-ranked Roosevelt on Saturday. The Rough Riders opened the season with a hard-fought 23-21 win at second-ranked Brandon Valley. Fredenburg says this year’s Riders are one of the most talented teams in program history.

“They have a college offensive line, they have skill guys that are going to be playing on Saturdays all over the place and we’re just going to have to go out and play. We’ve got to play mistake free football, we’ve got to focus every play and we’ll see, it’s going to be a great test. It’s going to really show us where we’re at,” Fredenburg said.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 Saturday at Howard Wood Field. The game will live stream on KELOLAND.com.