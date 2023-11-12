VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln claimed the 11AAA state title with a 31-7 win over O’Gorman Saturday night.

After running through the regular season unscathed, the Patriots faced two of their toughest games in the last two rounds. They topped Brandon Valley by just seven in the semifinals.

In the championship game, Lincoln’s potent offense was held to just 7 points until almost halftime before a late score provided momentum they carried into the second half.

“We just played our game. We knew that if we did what we could do best, and we ran it to perfection, we would win the game,” Lincoln senior wide receiver Jack Smith said.

“These guys were focused in and we had a great week of practice. It’s amazing what you can do when nobody cares who gets the credit,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

This marks Lincoln’s first title since 2014.